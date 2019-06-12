Reject tribalists threatening Zambia’s peace – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA and DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will not condone anyone perpetrating tribalism in the governing party, the Patriotic Front (PF), and has urged citizens not to entertain those promoting the retrogressive vice.

He has also said he will not be detracted by rumourmongers bent on discrediting Government and issuing statements aimed at denting the country’s image.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/