Reject tribalists threatening Zambia’s peace – Lungu

June 12, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (centre) with Patriotic Front elections chairperson Yamfwa Mukanga (left) visiting the venue for the provincial intra-party elections in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE: ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

CHOMBA MUSIKA and DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will not condone anyone perpetrating tribalism in the governing party, the Patriotic Front (PF), and has urged citizens not to entertain those promoting the retrogressive vice.
He has also said he will not be detracted by rumourmongers bent on discrediting Government and issuing statements aimed at denting the country’s image.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

