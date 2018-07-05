‘Reject politicians imposed in parties’

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

FOUNDATION for Democratic Process (FODEP) and the Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) have advised Zambians against electing politicians who have no regard for intra-party democracy.The civil society organisations contend that such tendencies tend to spill over to the national level.

They said in separate interviews yesterday that holding conventions is a reflection of how democratic political parties are.