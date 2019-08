NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda has written to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) directing the company to rescind its decision of terminating contracts with local contractors.

MCM has stopped doing business with 14 local contractors, leaving more than 1,200 miners engaged by the companies jobless.