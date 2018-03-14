Regulatory agencies team up to enhance training

CLIVE SIACHIYAKO, Lusaka

EIGHT quality assurance and qualifications awarding bodies are collaborating to bring enhanced conformity and quality of training at secondary and tertiary levels comparable to regional and global standards.

These are Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA), Higher Education Authority (HEA), Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA), Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), General Nursing Council (GNC), Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ), and Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ).

Collaborations among the regulatory agencies seek to harmonise quality assurance matters in terms of entry requirements per programme and level of learning, syllabus development and reviews, quality assurance instruments, accreditation tools for e-learning and other instruments of commonality.

The agencies share human and financial resources, experiences and issues of common interest to streamline operations to avoid conflict of interest in quality control and assurance roles. The collaboration is envisaged to smoothen delivery on respective institutional mandates.

The regulatory agencies also seek to inclusively align Zambian qualifications to the Southern African Development Community Regional Qualifications Framework (SADC RQF). The RQF integration strategies encompass economic, financial and educational aspects. The educational integration seeks to harmonise and standardise qualifications and quality assurance barometers as well as learning guidelines.

The RQF concept document, inter alia, focuses on three main components, namely 10 qualification levels with level descriptors from primary to doctoral education, SADC Qualifications Portal and regional quality assurance guidelines.

Zambia has, therefore, developed a qualifications framework as part of the wider efforts towards: (a) an integrated national framework for learning achievements in education and training system;

(b) access to and mobility and progression within the education and training system and career paths; (c) quality of education and training in our country, and (d) full personal development of each learner and the social and economic development of the nation at large.

The scope of the Zambia Qualifications Framework (ZQF) covers all learning achievements and pathways. It provides a basis for improving the quality, accessibility, linkages and public or labour market recognition of qualifications within Zambia and internationally.

The value of the ZQF lies in its potential to contribute to policy goals such as lifelong learning, recognition of skills, or improving the quality of education and training.

The framework integrates three sub-frameworks, namely general education, trades and occupation, and higher education. It further assigns 10 levels of qualifications to the national framework.

Quality assurance is a movement in Africa to address experiences African students were exposed to when seeking entry into universities outside the continent or employment in the job market in other continents. Countries in the continent have thus developed qualifications frameworks with globally comparable qualification descriptors for smooth portability of qualifications to other regions. Qualification descriptors prescribe the learning outcomes of each qualification.

The descriptors are competence-based and describe learning outcomes in terms of foundational, practical and reflexive competences. They provide clear points of reference at each level, and describe outcomes that cover the great majority of existing qualifications. The framework has the flexibility to accommodate diversity and innovation, and to accommodate new qualifications as the need for them arises.

Accordingly, the collaborative work by the eight institutions is seeking to bring into line Zambian qualifications to the Regional Qualifications Framework as well as global frameworks for comparability and skills portability either in search of employment or education progression by citizens of SADC member states within the region, across the continent and abroad.

AGREEMENTS BETWEEN COLLABORATING AGENCIES

Memoranda of understanding (MoU) to facilitate validation and evaluation of qualifications under each regulatory agency are being crafted among eight institutions for smooth registration on the ZQF. The other collaborative work of focus among the regulatory agencies is joint research in different areas of human capital development.

The other issue the regulatory agencies are focusing on is credit transfer (part qualifications). Credit transfer is a system or procedure of granting credit (for a professional or vocational qualification) to a learner for studies done at another institution based on a standardised module or unit of competence.

The procedure includes transfer of credit by examinations, experiential learning credits and external training credits. The agencies are exploring how credit transfers will be done, the standardisation of modules per programme to ensure core subjects are taught in each programme no matter where the learner is enrolled and also guidelines for undertaking credit transfers, among other modalities.

The regulatory agencies are also working on capacity building agreements in quality assurance for enhanced quality of training each agency regulates. Capacity building efforts include the development of curriculum in quality assurance. Externally, the agencies are interested in benchmarking with similar agencies to bridge gaps in quality assurance.

For comments or clarifications, email csiachiyako@teveta.org.zm or WhatsApp +260954590783.