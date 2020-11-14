Registration now non-stop

NANCY SIAME,

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

TO ATTAIN the target of registering nine million voters in 30 days, Electoral Commission of Zambia

(ECZ) has increased the number of hours for registration with some centres to now operate non-stop starting today.

The 24-hour service has been introduced at civic centres countrywide.

According to correspondence from ECZ, the registration period for stations other than civic centres

has been adjusted from the current 07:00 hours to 18:00 hours. It will now be from 06:00 hours to 22:00 hours.

The voter registration exercise is in readiness for the 2021 General Elections.

Town clerks for Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe have been urged to ensure that each officer registers a minimum of 150 people per day.