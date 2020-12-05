Register or don’t complain later

WITH only 7 days remaining before the voter registration exercise comes to an end, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has recorded 4.32 million people, which is slightly below 50 percent of the targeted nine million.

This calls for a huge push by all stakeholders to raise the momentum of registration if the target is to be achieved.

The voter registration exercise, which started on November 9, 2020, has entered the fourth phase which is expected to end on Saturday.

ECZ registered 1.1 million people in the first phase; 1.59 million in the second part; and over 1.61 million in the third phase bringing the total to 4.32 million so far.

This means that ECZ has a task of registering the remaining 4.68 million voters in the remaining week.

Looking at the figure and the pace at which registration was taking place, it is certainly a daunting task.

ECZ has not hinted on any consideration for extension of the registration exercise so far. This simply means all those who have not yet registered must find their way to registration centres before it is too late.

We said it before – this attitude of people wanting to do things at the very last minute is retrogressive.

We know that in the past three weeks of registration, there have been times when some registration centres in some areas had to wait for people to come and register. Many people are dragging their feet as though the voter registration exercise has no time limit.

This only shows that many Zambians do not attach importance of voting or probably it could be that many still do not understand the importance of the exercise.

Zambia certainly has a huge challenge. We have people of the voting age who are not moved to take part in the electoral process. They have given up their rights and power to decide on the governance of this country to the few who are proactive.

And yet these are people who want to complain if the leader who was voted into office fails to meet their aspirations be it at ward, constituency or national level.

As things are, there is so much political clamour with new players coming on board to join the race. However, it is up to the voters to determine who among those vying for political office is given the mandate.

This mandate can only be handed by registered voters. And for those who will fail to register by December 12, they would have forfeited their right and power to influence the direction of the country’s governance. Needless to say, their role will be relegated to being spectators in the electoral process. Just like in soccer, a spectator has no authority to change or influence the game because they are outside the jurisdiction of doing so.

We, therefore, implore all those still dragging their feet to hasten and register. ECZ has made it clear that there will be no extension. It is, therefore, wise for all those who have not yet registered to do so now otherwise they risk having the registration door being slammed in their face.

It is good that ECZ has provided for online registration to allow people to pre-register before visiting the registration centres. This shortens the physical process of registration.

The commission has also done well to extend working hours for selected centres to allow those who are busy during the day to register.

The initial hiccups experienced in the registration exercise have since been dealt with as most centres have been beefed up with manpower.

We urge all stakeholders such as the church, corporate world, civil society, media and even families to go flat out in the remaining days and encourage more people to register.

Citizens have an obligation to ensure that the country’s democracy thrives by actively participating in the electoral process and general governance issues.