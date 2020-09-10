Regional railway line on cards

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

RAILNET International, a United States of America-based firm, is working on developing a modern railway line and are currently carrying out a feasibility study that will determine cost implications, Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has said.

Early this year, Railnet International signed an agreement with Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to invest an estimated US$11 billion in constructing a railway line and a high speed train linking the three countries.

Mr Lungu said the investment in the project, running from Copperbelt Province to Beira in Mozambique via Harare, Zimbabwe, includes the cost of locomotives and wagons.

“There have been concerns as regard to how the existing Zambia Railways line will be kept alive with the high speed train. This will depend on the demand of the users because, even when you have planes, you still have trucks on the roads and CLICK TO READ MORE