Regional leaders talk decisive action to save lives, businesses, economies

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

LIKE any other African country, Zambia has not been spared by the coronavirus, which has continued to put enormous strain on the economy and disrupting business activities.

As countries restrict travel, William Mumba, a cross-border trader, has seen his business slow down due to failure to import fruits and vegetables from South Africa.

“Following travel restrictions, I am now forced to order stocks through agents, who overcharge and send substandard goods that fail to sell. Initially, I would travel twice a month to South Africa, but now it is difficult,” Mr Mumba said.

With a number of countries globally imposing lockdowns and restricting movements of people, the effects are being felt by traders who import goods from China, Europe and North America.

The pandemic is putting strain on regional integration and trade in Africa, causing unprecedented disruption of business activities and