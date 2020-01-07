Regional central banks key in advancing CFTA

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

INITIATIVES by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) central banks to enhance payment systems are expected to play a critical role in the advancement of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).

Underdeveloped financial systems limit the growth prospects in general and trade integration, in particular by distorting the mobilisation and efficient allocation of resources to profitable projects.

Hence, there is need for member countries to quickly close up the infrastructure gap in power, water, transport and other services as they are key in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA)