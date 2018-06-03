Reggae music lovers turn up for Freedom Jam

MUNDIA WAMUNYIMA, Lusaka

REGGAE music lovers in Kafue were in for a treat last week Friday with a concert dubbed Freedom Jam to commemorate African Freedom Day.The concert was organised by reggae musician Martin Nkhoma, aka Jah Luther, from Jah Luther and the Band, a reggae group based in Lusaka. This was a concert which was staged mainly to entertain the underprivileged children from the hinterlands of Kafue district such as Mtendere, Zambia, Lumumba and other surrounding townships.

The show was crowd-pulling as Jah Luther performed Uncle, a track from his album. He also performed a good number of cover songs from Bob Marley’s albums.

The concert was spiced up by other local reggae acts like the Wailing Roots, who kept the groove flowing with cover performances of Ulemu, Rude, Jailer, Peace, Love and Harmony, All of Me, Guns and Roses, and Iron Lion Zion, among others.

Wailing Roots, a Lusaka-based reggae band, was formed in 1994 and had their first sold-out show at Justine Kabwe Primary School in Marapodi in November the same year, and had their second performance on Christmas Day.

The band, which has been like an academy for most artistes, including Shamaq, Funti K and the late Frankiss, is a seven-member group, featuring Ras Dennis on the lead and rhythm guitar, Chrasta Blackwell on drums and Steve Jada on keyboards. There is also Ben Karitzy on lead vocals and another vocalist Freshy B.

They have marked their presence in such concerts as the Bob Marley Memorial and Peter Tosh shows. At the Freedom Jam in Kafue, they stole the show as they performed a good number of Bob Marley’s songs.

A large turnout of patrons was also treated to delightful melodies as Lusaka-based artiste Susan Madiangi performed a variety of songs, including Hotel California by Eagles.

Before getting on the stage, Jah Luther said the show was a dedication to little poor children who could not afford a single penny to have luxurious meals in good eating places or go out for leisure in nice places in Kafue town.