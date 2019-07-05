Refurbish sports facilities, State urged

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CHAIRPERSON of the Parliamentary committee on Sport, Youth and Child Development Chinga Miyutu has urged Government to prioritise the refurbishment of sports facilities across the country.

Speaking when he presented a report on Sport, Youth and Child Development in Parliament yesterday, Miyutu said the state of sports facilities in many parts of the country leave much to be desired.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/