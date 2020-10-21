Refugees, Meheba settlement embrace rice

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

A COOPERATIVE comprising refugees, former refugees and the local community in Meheba settlement in Kalumbila district has started polishing, grading and packaging rice, processing about 30 tonnes a month, a move that is helping to empower people with household income.

Kalota Co-operative, which is being supported by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in partnership with Caritas Czech Republic (CCR), is undertaking a rice value-chain in the Meheba settlement.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Facebook page posting, the project, which started in June this year, follows the installation of polishing, grading and packaging of rice.

“UNHCR, with support from the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees, funded the construction of the shelter and equipment of the rice-processing plant through CCR.

"The plant is run by CCR through Kalota Co-operative, whose membership is drawn from refugees, former refugees and Zambians within and