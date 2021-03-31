Refugees get K14m food

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE World Food Programme (WFP) has received K13.5 million from the United States (US) to provide cash assistance to over 16,000 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who are in the Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Nchelenge district, Luapula Province.

Through the provision of cash-based transfers, the contribution from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allow refugees to choose and buy different foods from local markets.

WFP deputy country representative Jayoung Lee says the funding comes at a critical time when