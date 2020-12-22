Reflecting on turbulent year

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE year 2020 has had its own share of challenges following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The plans and aspirations of many people as well as organisations were shattered owing to the COVID-19 storm that brought Zambia’s economy to a near shutdown.

In the political sector, the year saw diverse happenings, both good and bad depending on one’s standpoint or status quo. Here is an overview of notable happenings of 2020 in the social and political arenas.

Politically, the year begun soberly with President Edgar Lungu on March 6, 2020 delivering to the fourth session of the National Assembly progress made in the application of national values and principles.

In his address to the nation, the head of State took note of the merciless killings of innocent people that were taking place in some parts of the country in the first quarter of the year.

Prior to the President’s address to Parliament, the country had been witnessing gas attacks on homes, schools and public places in general by unknown people who were applying psychological warfare to inflict physical harm and fear.

The chemical attacks generated a lot of fear among Zambians, with some panic-stricken people going into violent defensive mode, in many instances against innocent suspects who were either killed or maimed.

Former Local Government permanent secretary Timothy Hakuyu, who was also a former town clerk of Lusaka, was among those that fell prey to instant justice mobs.

Mr Hakuyu was murdered in Gwembe alongside two other men on suspicion that they were behind the gassing attacks.

In his address to Parliament, President Lungu condemned what was happening.

“We have witnessed repulsive reactions by citizens including stoning and burning of suspects, we have seen horrifying pictures on CLICK TO READ MORE