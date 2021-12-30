Reflect Christian nation conduct

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS must seriously reflect on their conduct and lifestyles to have them in tandem with biblical values. This is because there is a mismatch between the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation and the lifestyles that many citizens lead. Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango says while it is an important milestone for the country to have maintained the declaration for 30 years now, activities of many people remain at variance with the pronouncement. Mrs Nalumango said this yesterday during the 30th commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. This was in a speech read for her by Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu. The Vice-President said there is need for Zambians to review their conduct and lifestyles in line with biblical values. “The declaration forms a firm foundation for instilling Christian values, principles and lifestyles countrywide, and serves as a guiding light to the nation in terms of moral values and humanity.

"Making a declaration is one thing but living by the doctrine of the declaration is even more important," she said. Mrs Nalumango said the declaration should live in the heart of every