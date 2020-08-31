Refined copper exports reach 78,000 metric tonnes

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

IMPROVED copper price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has resulted in Zambia’s refined copper exports rising to over 78,000 metric tonnes in July from 61,000 metric tonnes in June.

The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) data indicates that copper prices on LME increased by 10.6 percent to US$6,353.8 per metric tonne in July from US$5,742.4 per metric tonne in June.

ZAMSTATS statistician general Mulenga Musepa said Traditional Exports (TEs) earnings increased by 29.5 percent to over K8.8 billion from about K6.7 billion.

“In terms of share in total exports, TEs accounted for 71.6 percent revenue earnings in CLICK TO READ MORE