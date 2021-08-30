Refined copper export earnings increases

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA recorded an increase in export earning of refined copper in July this year to K13.4 billion from K12.9 billion in June.

The rise is attributed to an increase in the volume of the commodity exported.

The country exported 62,900 metric tonnes of copper in July from 60,200 metric tonnes the previous month.

Zambia Statistics Agency statistician general Mulenga Musepa said export earnings from refined copper in July increased by 3.9 percent.

"Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange market for the corresponding months decreased by 1.9 percent to US$9,433.6 a metric tonne in July 2021 from US$9,612.4 a metric tonne in June