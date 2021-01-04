Refined copper earnings hit K11bn

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s earnings from refined copper in November last year increased by 5.3 percent to K11.72 billion from K11.14 billion in October due to improved commodity prices on the international market.

Last year, Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner copper’s price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at US$7,818 a tonne.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said copper prices on LME in November increased by 5.4 percent to US$7,063 a tonne from US$6,703 a tonne in October.

“Traditional exports (TEs) earnings increased by 11.5 percent to K12, 681.2 million in November 2020 from K11,372.5 million in October 2020. In terms of share in total exports, TEs accounted for 77.3 percent revenue earnings in November 2020,” Mr Musepa said at a media briefing on Thursday.

He also said the volume of refined copper exported for the period January to November increased to 854,099 metric tonnes from CLICK TO READ MORE