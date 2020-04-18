‘Referees should remain engaged’

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

FORMER referee instructor Patrick Tembo fears that refereeing standards in the country will take a slump should the current football hibernation continue for a much longer period.

Over the past seasons, there have been complaints regarding the standards of officiating in the country extending even to top officials such as Janny Sikazwe and Wisdom Chewe.

That has been the case even in the season just suspended with the likes of Kabwe Warriors, NAPSA Stars and Kansanshi Dynamos all registering their displeasure over the refereeing standards in the Super Division.

But with all football and mass training activities halted owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Tembo has warned that the current situation might take a toll on match officials. CLICK TO READ MORE