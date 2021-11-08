Referee steals show

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

Nkana 2 GBFC 2

REFEREE Roderick Ng’andu stole the show at Nkana Stadium yesterday, awarding three soft penalties, two of which went Green Buffaloes’ way in their 2-all draw against Nkana.

Buffaloes were well on the way to record their first loss of the season but were left off the hook, managing to come from behind to share the spoils.

Nkana found themselves having to contend with a Friday Samu shot from outside the box after defender Derrick Mukombozi poorly cleared the ball in the path of Samu.

Goalkeeper Malunga was at hand to save the shot.

Nkana first saw some meaningful goal-mouth action in the fifth minute when Ronald Kampamba was put through by Lyson Thole, but the striker failed to test the keeper, sending his shot high under the challenge of Golden Mafwente.

Nkana got the lead in the 30th minute when Kampamba scored his second straight goal after