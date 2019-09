MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

FOREST 2 BUILDCON 2

REFEREE Mateo Ngulube yesterday stole the limelight as he flashed a red card on Forest Rangers striker Adams Zikiru and later withdrew it for a yellow and at the death awarded Buildcon a suspicious penalty.

"I am not happy. Buildcon in injury time scored and I don't think it was a penalty. How do you award such a penalty?