LUCY LUMBE, CATHERINE MUMBA

Livingstone, Choma

LOAD-SHEDDING hours in Choma and Livingstone have reduced by almost five hours in the last few days, cheering residents.

In Livingstone, most parts of the city have not experienced any load- shedding for the past few days.

One of the residents, Estellah Zimba, commended Zesco for the reduced load-shedding hours from 15 to 12 hours