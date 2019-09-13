Reduce taxes in 2020 budget

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) is proposing that Government reduces some taxes in the 2020 national budget to help revive the economy.

ZIPAR research fellow Shebo Nalishebo said given the strained business environment, reducing taxes will help avert the impact of reduced economic growth.

Speaking at the ZIPAR discussion on Zambia’s economic challenges and the national budget, Mr Nalishebo said it is important for Government to improve investor confidence to stimulate growth in the economy. click to read more