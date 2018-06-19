Reduce smuggling of scrap metal – Chulu

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

A LOCAL manufacturing company, Zalco Limited has called on Government to come up with stiffer measures to reduce smuggling of scrap metal to neighbouring countries which is negatively effecting the growth of local industries.

The company specialised in recycling and manufacturing of various steel products is currently losing US$100,000 for non-production due to failure to meet required production tonnages through smuggling which has halted direct and indirect production costs.

Company spokesperson Phillimon Chulu said in a statement on Friday that the continued smuggling of scrap metal has resulted in the country losing revenue thereby, affecting the development of READ MORE