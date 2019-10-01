Reduce Mayoral qualifications

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

FORMER Chilubi Member of Parliament Obius Chisala has proposed that qualifications for people who wish to contest the positions of mayor or council chairperson should be reduced to Grade Nine certificate from the current Grade 12.

Mr Chisala said the Grade 12 certificate requirement is discriminatory as some people who possess Grade Nine qualifications perform better than those with higher qualifications.

He said this yesterday when he made his presentation before the parliamentary select committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10. CLICK TO READ MORE