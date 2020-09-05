Reduce drinking, get circumcised – MP

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Shiwang’andu

MEN in Shiwang’andu should get circumcised to minimise the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Member of Parliament (MP) Stephen Kampyongo has advised.

Mr Kampyongo has also urged the men in this rural district of Muchinga Province to ease on their beer drinking and instead pay more attention to productive activities that would improve their standards of living.

He said circumcision reduces the risk of HIV infection by 60 percent.

The lawmaker is concerned that many men in the district, especially those in Chief Kabanda's area, are often infected with STIs.