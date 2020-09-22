Reduce clearance time at borders, State agencies told

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

MINISTRY of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga has urged Government agencies to reduce clearance time of cargo at various borders to facilitate trade and ease of doing business.

Mr Mulenga said: “The average clearance time for imports is now seven days, one hour and 36 minutes, an improvement in comparison to the times when imported goods took weeks to clear.”

Launching the Chirundu time release study report last week, Mr Mulenga said there is need to improve the process to meet international standards with an average clearance time of five hours.

"COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively the normal way of doing business and, therefore, affecting the facilitation of