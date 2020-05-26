Reduce airfares, southern Africa airlines urged

LUCY LUMBE, NANCY MWAPE

Livingstone, Lusaka

SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale has urged the aviation industry in southern Africa to lower airfares to encourage movement of people in a bid to boost trade and tourism.

And the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has called on member states to consider targeted and temporal support for tourism and air transport sectors that have been worst hit by effects of coronavirus.

In an interview recently after visiting the Victoria Falls, Dr Hamukale said domestic airlines must offer affordable airfares to motivate people to travel to Livingstone to promote local tourism amidst the coronavirus.

