Red meat alert

PRISCILLA MWILA, CATHERINE MUMBA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has banned the importation of processed ready-to-eat meat products, vegetables and dairy products from South Africa.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that his ministry has also strengthened port health systems to monitor food imports into Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said Zambia has not recorded any case of listeriosis which has triggered a regional health alert.

He said the Ministry of Health is working with local and international stakeholders to ensure that people are protected from the disease.

"We have heightened active food safety surveillance in all provinces. We have also heightened the index of suspicion for patients who may have symptoms such as fever, nausea or…