Red-hot Arrows pierce Buchi Boys

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Garden Park Stadium

Kitwe

KITWE 0 ARROWS 2

STRIKER James Chamanga and midfielder Paul Katema both scored here as Kitwe United’s search for a maiden win in the top flight this season continued.

Kitwe may have made changes to the coaching bench with Koffi Ernest replacing Stephen Mwansa but it appears the Ghanaian also has no answers to the puzzle facing Buchi Boys.

“It is very sad that we lost, we planned,” the Kitwe coach said. “The results will come, the only thing is that we are disturbed. Games are running out and we need to make amends as soon as possible.”

With only eight points from 19 games, Kitwe, who are bottom of the Super Division table, are looking extremely unlikely to