Red flag raised against fans at stadiums

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE images of Nkana fans celebrating their win at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka last week may have been a reminder of how life at match venues used to be before the coronavirus struck, they also exposed the flaws involved in enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga last month banned football fans at stadia as a way of stemming the spread of the coronavirus, but it appears there are challenges in enforcing the directive.

A rescheduled Week 12 league match between Nkwazi and Nkana at Edwin Imboela saw fans forcing their way into the stadium while the situation at Khosa Stadium in Kafue on Saturday during the match between Young Green Eagles and Zesco was even worse. The stadium was filled to capacity with some fans squeezing themselves on top of the wall fence.

Never mind the lower league teams that mostly use open grounds CLICK TO READ MORE