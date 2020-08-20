Red Cross Zambia, Coca-Cola foundation donates foot handwashing stations in response to Covid-19

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

The Zambia Red Cross and Coca Cola foundation have donated foot handwashing stations to Chipata Level One Hospitals and Intercity Bus Terminus Clinic in their continued efforts to supplement government efforts in response to Covid-19.

Speaking during the handover ceremony this morning, Bishop Samuel Matoka, Zambia Red Cross, Lusaka Branch said, we are here to donate the foot hand wash stations to the clinic and Intercity Bus station to help in the control of Covid 19. The Covid 19 pandemic is real and we must take it serious. As Red Cross we must take up our role that we know most. Today we have 10, 281 cumulative cases and 269 deaths. The number of cases are increasing and therefore we have increase the interventions directed at preventing the pandemic.

Red Cross responds to disasters, man-made and natural ones. Our focus is delivering assistance to the most vulnerable, affected and those with no or less likelihood of surviving without help. Even during this pandemic RC will identify and support those who are most vulnerable and unlikely to support themselves.

This is the reason why today in partnership with Coca-Cola foundation we have identified health Clinics and bus stations as a primary recipient of handwash stations.

Africa has been known of being resilient. We have gone through many challenges before and we have overcome. I believe Corona virus is that phase again that we have to overcome. HIV, Ebola and many other communicable diseases have come and gone. Others do resurface but we always manage to over come. We shall over come again.

As Red Cross we are ready to engage in meaningful partnership with government and other well meaning organizations as a partner of choice. We want to be a preferred partner in the provision of assistance to the suffering masses of our nation. We have learnt from our past and now we are ready to take centre stage in line with our Act and fundamental principles.

We are ready as RC to spread our good interventions to all parts of Lusaka. I am reliably informed that Zambia RC is targeting a total of 18 districts with Covid 19 response activities. In Lusaka we urge the public and private partnerships in these interventions so that we halt the pandemic.

Finally, we want to encourage the public to join the wonderful Red Cross as volunteers and members. Even today you can join as a member by paying membership fees. My branch members are here to register you or give you information on how you can join and participate effectively in humanitarian activities.