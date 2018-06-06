Red Arrows walk out was unmilitary

Dear editor,

THE reported walk-out by Red Arrows from Saturday’s MTN Super Division round 15 fixture against Nkana made very sad reading.It is true that the standard of officiating has deteriorated, especially this season.

For instance, Power Dynamos have been victims of ridiculous officiating at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, just as there are complaints of biased calling at Lwengu Stadium in Monze.

But none of the teams have walked out because doing so puts our beautiful game into disrepute.

We hope that by now, the Zambia Air Force command has done its independent investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the walk-out.

DISAPPOINTED SOCCER FAN

Lusaka