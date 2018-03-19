Red Arrows take-off cheers Janza

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

COACH Honour Janza says Red Arrows will build on Saturday’s win over New Monze Swallows as the airmen seek a first Super Division title in 14 years.

Arrows, who camped in Spain for pre-season, edged Swallows 2-0 in a Super Division Week One match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Midfielder Bruce Musakanya and striker Josephat Kasusu contributed a goal apiece for the 2004 champions.

Janza said in an interview that the new and old players are gelling and … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/