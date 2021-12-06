Red Arrows narrowly beat Simba, exit Confederation Cup

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

ARROWS 2 (2) SIMBA 1 (4)

AS EXPECTED, Red Arrows’ run in the CAF Confederation Cup yesterday came to an end despite a slender win over Tanzanian side Simba, who qualified for the group stage.

Arrows technical director Osward Mutapa was probably right when he said: “We lost it in the first leg in Tanzania where we played under an unconducive environment. When playing away you can concede one or two goals, three goals is unacceptable.”

Arrows put up a fairly good performance and deserved to win, but a 2-1 victory was not good enough to secure them passage to the group stage.

Simba progressed 4-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-0 in Dar es Salaam.

It appeared Arrows only realised yesterday that Simba were after all beatable and probably they could have scored more goals had veteran striker James Chamanga been available