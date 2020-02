Red Arrows make splash on players

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Red Arrows have recruited six players, among them Zimbabwean midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, formerly of Danish club Hobro IK, and Congolese duo of defender Tresor Tshibwabwa Yamba Yamba and striker Alidor Ali Kayembe.

Ugandan goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi, midfielder Allan Kapila from Lumwana Radiants, under-20 striker Francisco Mwepu and midfielder Alassane Diarra, as well as forward Mwiza Siwale, have all trekked to Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka