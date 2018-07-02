Red Arrows defend Mopani 15s title

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ARROWS 6 EAGLES 3

NOT even the presence of Zimbabwean side Mutare Sports Club could prevent Red Arrows from defending the Mopani Copper Mines 15s title after overcoming Green Eagles at Nkana West Rugby Field in Kitwe on Saturday.The airmen demonstrated why they are Zambia’s rugby kings by conquering at the expense of Mutare and 11 other National Rugby League sides that competed in the one-day event.

International Brian Mbalwa was the architect of the win after contributing a drop goal and a penalty to ensure Arrows won the championship for the third consecutive time.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/