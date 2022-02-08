Recruitment process starts for health workers

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE process of recruiting 11,200 health workers has started, with the Ministry of Health conducting a needs assessment of specialised skills that health facilities require countrywide.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Lackson Kasonka said in an interview yesterday that the actual recruitment of health personnel will start in April this year and this will depend on the needs of respective health centres.

He cautioned that not everyone will be eligible for employment as there will be strict scrutiny to pick the best and those with the right work attitudes.

“We are in discussion with Cabinet to ensure that the recruitment process is smooth. However, the process will be decentralised and CLICK TO READ MORE