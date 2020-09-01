Reckless shooting lands wildlife officers in jail

CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

TWO wildlife officers have been sentenced to six years imprisonment each with hard labour for killing a man they suspected to have been having sex with his girlfriend in a car in Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.

Livingstone High Court judge Chilombo Phiri yesterday convicted Jeremiah Milimo and Charles Siame of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Livingstone of murder of Jerone Chicha.

On July 2, 2017, Milimo and Siame simultaneously fired shots at Mr Chicha, who was with his girlfriend in a car on Loop Road in the national park.

Delivering judgment, Justice Phiri said Milimo and Siame acted recklessly and that the prosecution had proved the case against the two beyond reasonable doubt.

"My conclusion is that they had a common purpose, it was unlawful. They acted recklessly and unlawfully. I hereby find them guilty of manslaughter and will sentence them accordingly," she said.