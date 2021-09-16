Rebrand, tourism sector told

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has implored industry players in the tourism sector to rebrand their strategies in order to benefit from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) sub-sector which is poised to generate over US$38 billion between now and 2024.

Speaking at a media breakfast meeting yesterday, Minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba said there is an opportunity for Zambia to benefit through hosting of international events such as the African Union (AU) summit scheduled for Lusaka next year.

“We will establish a conference bureau to facilitate local and international events. The bureau will work with the Events Professionals Association of Zambia (EPAZ) and the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA),” he said.

Mr Sikumba said ZTA will be tasked to take stock of the capacities of existing facilities as a guide to ascertain the size and number of events to be hosted at any given time.

He said more incentives will be given to the tourism sector to support its rebound.

Mr Sikumba assured the tourism players that some of the incentives will be reflected as coronavirus relief in