Rebirth of Gunduzani in Muhammad

Dear editor,

THOSE who had the opportunity to watch celebrated late Zambian boxer Lottie ‘Gunduzani’ Mwale in the 1980s should smile once again.

Zambia has an upcoming Mwale in the 21-year-old Africa Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion Ibrahim Muwowo Muhammad.

The young boxer, who is a product of Chililabombwe Lubengele boxing club, will go a long way if he maintains the discipline and focus.

So far, Muhammad has fought eight and won all of them, seven of them through knockouts.

Lastly, I wish to commend Minister of Sports Moses Mawere for being the father of all sports disciplines in Zambia.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya