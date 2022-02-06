Reaping benefits of fuel price reduction

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

A HEATED argument ensues between a passenger and a conductor over the bus fare from Levy Shopping Mall to Chelstone Township. According to the customer, Government has reduced fuel prices and, as such, he expects a reduction in fares, but that has not been the case. Amon, who usually pays K14, was expecting to pay less after the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced the revision in fuel pump prices by K1.32 per litre for petrol and K1.22 for diesel barely a month after fuel pump prices were increased. In December, Government announced an increment in fuel pump prices following the removal of subsidies on fuel so that the country migrates to cost-reflective pricing. Petrol was increased by K3.54 ngwee per litre from K17.62 to K21.16, while diesel was increased by K4.56 from K15.59 per litre to K20.15. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was also increased by K4.47, while the price of kerosene remained unchanged. ERB also announced that it has migrated to the 30-day pricing cycle for petrol, diesel and low-sulphur oil (LSO). The measure, which was effected at the monthend of January, means that fuel prices would be reviewed monthly. Of course, Amon, like some passengers murmuring on the bus, does not understand intricacies of how the system operates for as long as he does not see a reduction in bus fares. “Bung’ofye ubu (this is theft). Why is it so hard to effect a reduction when fuel pump prices are reduced?” the passenger asks the driver of the bus as he walks away to the next bus in frustration. He hopes a walk to the Zesco bus station will provide an opportunity for him to negotiate the bus fare because there are more buses there. “I want to try my luck at the station. Aren’t these things supposed to be automatic?” he says.

But one of the drivers, Peter Makosa, does not agree with Amon. Mr Makosa, who operates from Lumumba bus station on the Chibombo route, says it is impossible to reduce bus fares because the reduction is minimal compared to what was hiked. “We used to buy 20 litres of diesel at K312, but when prices were hiked, the figure shot up to K405. At the moment 20 litres cost K380. A reduction in bus fares would only have been effected if there was a K2 drop in fuel pump prices,” Mr Makosa says. He says bus drivers will maintain the same price for now. “Fuel was hiked by over K4 while bus drivers only hiked by a K2. There is no difference for us. Bus drivers only increase bus fares when the increment in fuel prices is more than K2,” he says.

Another driver, Abyudi Kakonde, who operates on the Kanyama route, agrees with Mr Makosa's sentiments. Mr Kakonde says bus drivers are usually put in a tight corner as Government and passengers expect them to