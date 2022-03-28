Real men take care of families – HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MEN should embrace their role as heads of families by effectively providing for them and leaving inheritance through entrepreneurship.

President Hakainde Hichilema says a real man is distinguished by the role they play in society.

The head of State said having responsible men is the only way to have strong families and communities.

Mr Hichilema said this yesterday at the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Midlands-West Zambia Conference Men’s Organisation entrepreneurship conference.

This was in a speech read for him by Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata.

“Men should understand and take their roles and obligations seriously in their respective areas of responsibility, including family.

"It is necessary that the Church and Government work together to transform males into men through