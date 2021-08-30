Readying for election grievances

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

THE elections are over, but the election process is not.

After every vote has been counted and announced, then come the petitions, as aggrieved candidates who did not deem the process free and fair, take their cases to the courts of law.

Post-election disputes have become a common feature in Zambian politics, with the first parliamentary election petition dating as far back as 1968.

The first presidential election petition, however, was filed in the Supreme Court in 1996 by Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Hicuunga Kambaila, Dean Mung’omba, Sebastian Zulu and Jennifer Mwaba against former President Frederick Chiluba.

The petitioners’ contention was that President Chiluba, who had just been elected to serve a second five-year term as President, was not eligible to stand for presidency because neither he nor his parents were citizens of Zambia by birth or by descent as required by the Republican Constitution.

Since then, the country has been recording an increasing number of election petitions.

In the aftermath of the 2001 general elections, 41 parliamentary seats were petitioned, while 43 petitions were filed in 2006 and 68 in 2011.

After the 2016 general elections, the High Court handled 86 parliamentary election petitions, plus one petition filed in the