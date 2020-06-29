Ready to go again

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH the date for the resumption of the Super Division now set, Forest Rangers coach Tenant Chilumba says his charges will prepare adequately within the period to ensure they continue with the impressive form they were enjoying before the suspension of football.

Football was suspended in March together with other sporting and social activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Football Association of Zambia has now announced July 18 as the restart date for the Super Division.

Before the enforced break, Forest had put together some brilliant form from November 2019, racking up a run of 15 matches in which they suffered just one defeat. They had also claimed no less than 16 points from the last 18 up for grabs as they powered their way to the top.

Chilumba says his side's momentum will even go up when the league resumes because the players have been active with