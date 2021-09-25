Ready for second coming

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

GOSPEL artist Ophelia Salt, who released her debut album in 2014, says she is ready to unveil her second album.

Ophelia says the album is titled Revealed and it is about touching souls, encouraging broken hearts as well as rebuilding faith.

"The inspiration behind the album is to touch souls, encourage broken hearts and rebuild faith of those whose hearts are faint," she said. Ophelia Salt says the first album, which was titled I am Free, did not do very well due to circumstances which were beyond her control. She said the songs on the new album are praise and worship and that she featured Ephraim and Gift Kaputula. The album will have eight songs including Nshakaleke, Inkosi Jesu and Amalumbo. Ophelia said she has so far released two singles off the album and she has one more single to release before the album finally comes out. "My album is a live album, all songs were written by me and directed by Ephraim Sekeleti Mutalange," she said. "It was produced by Mixtizo and all songs played live by One Generation band. "The album has eight songs, they're praise and worship songs and I have just concluded on my first video for this year of the track Amalumbo featuring Pastor Gift Kaputula, it's a worship song." Ophelia said her fans should expect inspirational, touching and educative songs. "My heart's desire is to sing music that ministers to the heart of both God and man, music that heals, builds, encourages and transforms the totality of man. I seek to reconnect the hearts of men to God through music," she said. Ophelia Salt's great passion to serve God led to