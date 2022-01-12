Readers hail First Lady

MARGARET CHISANGA, LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Mutinta Hichilema’s modus operandi in charity works has been hailed by different sectors of society who say this method will ensure that more organisations with diverse needs will be able to access the support being provided through her.

The reactions come in the wake of a January 6 Facebook posting on her page in which it was announced that a donation of assorted items had been made to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) to ease daily expenses for survivors of violence. “It is quite unfortunate that the family unit and peace is disregarded by individuals who take advantage of their family members by victimising and brutalising them. This is why we are here to support individuals who find themselves in such unfortunate circumstances,” the posting read. YWCA Zambia works to promote social, economic, cultural, religious, and political rights of women and girls through advocacy and related programmes and services. It offers in-transit shelter to victims of gender-based violence (GBV) in various safety homes across the country. The donated items were meant to ease YWCA’s costs in providing for the families in the shelters. “We donated food items and essential commodities to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) for their shelters located in Lusaka, Chipata, Mongu, Kaoma and Kitwe. The donations were received by YWCA board members and the executive director, Miriam Mwiinga,” the posting read. Mrs Hichilema commended YWCA for the good work the organisation is doing. “Our mutual efforts and collective support will go a long way in giving back confidence to individuals,” she said. YWCA executive director Mirriam Mwiinga said donations by the First Lady will help mitigate the impact victims of GBV experience. “Thank you so much Madam First Lady. We appreciate the gesture. It will go a very long way in putting a smile on the faces of the women and children in the shelters,” she said. In response, readers showered praise on the First Lady for her gesture to organisations offering diverse forms of support to the underprivileged in society, as opposed to running an NGO focused on one specific need in the community, as previous first ladies have done.

“Exactly what I wished for, a first lady who will work with already established NGOs, unlike what we’ve witnessed in the past. Good job,” Susan Nandui said. Another reader, Patrick Kabona, said it was good to see a different approach from a first lady.

"In the past, we had organisations being set up which ran up to the end of the term [of office] of the president…hope this gesture continues even beyond you been the First Lady," he wrote. Nalucha Nganga urged the First Lady to sustain the same method. "Keep the good work, unlike setting up an NGO that won't be sustained. It is good to support the existing local charities. May the good Lord continue to guide and protect you for the good work," she wrote. Other readers directed the First Lady towards the other works she and her team could also render support to. "Thank you for the noble duties you perform, but please extend the charitable offers to us, senior citizens, with physical impairments, we need your assistance," Chivunda Samusungwa wrote.