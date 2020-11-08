Reaching out to vulnerable children

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A GROUP of children, some being pushed on wheelchairs, others walking with a limp, are coming out of their classes to have a physical education lesson at Home of Happiness Orphanage in Chamba Valley in Lusaka.

They can’t hide their joy on a Wednesday morning as they follow their physical education teacher, Christopher Phiri, in a queue to an open space within the premises of the orphanage.

Home of Happiness has been a centre of education for over 80 orphans and vulnerable children for over three years.

Volunteer special education teachers have been going to the school to provide education to the children for a given period of time.

But this year, the volunteer teachers abandoned the home in July leaving the children stranded.

Recently, some well-wishers from Iqra Foundation employed three special education teachers to start teaching the children.

Before the pupils start their practical lesson, this reporter engages in a conversation with the teacher and some pupils.

“I am happy that I will have an opportunity to learn once again. The future looked bleak when volunteer teachers we had abandoned the school,” Maxwell Banda says.

Maxwell, who is in Grade Six, says he thought he would never have an opportunity to attain an education following the closure of the school when the volunteer teachers left.

Maxwell says he started attending school at Home of Happiness in 2017 when it was based in Matero Township.

Before then, he was not attending school as he was helping his grandmother sell bananas.

“I never found my parents. I have been brought up by my grandmother. She told me that there was no-one to pay for my school. She thought it was better for me to sell bananas,” Maxwell says.

He says he was enrolled at the orphanage by authorities from there after conducting outreach programmes in the community.

Maxwell says he now has hope that he will complete his education and pursue his dream of becoming an accountant.

"Education is important in one's life because it opens doors of opportunities. I am optimistic that my future will be