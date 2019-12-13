REA, ZCF Deal to power solar milling plants producing mealie meal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Rural Electrification Authority (REA) and Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) have partnered to use renewable energy to power solar milling plants in a quest to produce affordable mealie meal in rural areas.

REA chief executive officer Clement Silavwe said the partnership with ZCF will enable the authority to make use of the electricity generation resource from over 1,500 solar milling plants installed countrywide.

Mr Silavwe said to improve the living standards of communities in rural areas, there is need to provide reliable sources of renewable energy CLICK TO READ MORE