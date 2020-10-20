REA ponders cheaper electricity

NANCY SIAME, Chienge

VULNERABLE people in rural areas will soon be buying electricity for as low as K5, Rural Electrification Authority (REA) chief executive officer Clement Silavwe has said.

Mr Silavwe said REA is working with Zesco to introduce a ‘pay to go’ scheme which will allow people to afford electricity taken to them.

He regrets that many people where the authority develops and supplies power cannot access it because it is unaffordable for them.

Mr Silavwe said the scheme will enable rural people to buy electricity according to their ability.

"We have realised that a lot of places where we are taking power, people are not using it due to lack of money. As we